Deals: Apple's M1 Mac Mini Available for All-Time Low Price of $569.99 ($129 Off)

Amazon has an all-time low price on Apple's M1 Mac mini (256GB SSD), available for $569.99, down from $699.00. You won't see this deal price until you add the Mac mini to your cart and an automatic coupon worth $99.01 is applied to the order.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon's sale price today on the Mac mini is a match of the same record low discount that we tracked last month on the same model. The Mac mini is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with delivery as soon as May 13-18 for most places in the United States. The 512GB configuration is not on sale

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

The M1 Mac mini was introduced in November 2020, and is the first Mac mini to include Apple's M1 chip. The M1 in the Mac mini has an 8-core CPU with four high-efficiency cores and four high-performance cores along with an integrated GPU that has 8 cores.

