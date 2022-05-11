AURA Strap 2 Offers Fat, Muscle and Water Balance Measurements on Apple Watch

AURA Devices today announced its second-generation AURA Strap, which is a follow up to the original AURA Strap that came out back in 2020. The redesigned and reengineered AURA Strap 2 is meant to augment the Apple Watch's health and fitness capabilities by adding bioelectrical impedance analysis.



The strap attaches to an Apple Watch and has sensors that rest against the wrist to take regular measurements. AURA says that it is able to measure body changes as a result of exercise, offering up fat, muscle, and water balance measurements on Apple Watch.

Compared to the original AURA Strap, the AURA Strap 2 is 20 percent slimmer and five percent narrower for a better fit. The stretchable band comes in multiple size options and is similar to one of Apple's Solo Loops with no clasp.

Taking a measurement can be done with a single touch, and the updated design captures 16 times more data points, according to AURA. AURA says that this improvement brings the AURA Strap 2 to 95% of the accuracy of a DEXA-scan.



Using the collected metrics, the accompanying AURA app provides users with personalized recommendations and goals to help them optimize their fitness performance.

Alongside the AURA 2 Strap, AURA is introducing an AURA Plus subscription service that offers up monthly fitness and nutrition reports, deep analytics of body composition, fitness content, and in the future, live chats. Six months of AURA Plus is included with the AURA Strap 2, and after that, it is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The AURA Strap 2 is available in black and it is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 or later. It is priced at $149 and can be purchased from the AURA website.