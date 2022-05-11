AURA Strap 2 Offers Fat, Muscle and Water Balance Measurements on Apple Watch

AURA Devices today announced its second-generation AURA Strap, which is a follow up to the original AURA Strap that came out back in 2020. The redesigned and reengineered AURA Strap 2 is meant to augment the Apple Watch's health and fitness capabilities by adding bioelectrical impedance analysis.

aura strap 1
The strap attaches to an Apple Watch and has sensors that rest against the wrist to take regular measurements. AURA says that it is able to measure body changes as a result of exercise, offering up fat, muscle, and water balance measurements on Apple Watch.

Compared to the original AURA Strap, the AURA Strap 2 is 20 percent slimmer and five percent narrower for a better fit. The stretchable band comes in multiple size options and is similar to one of Apple's Solo Loops with no clasp.

Taking a measurement can be done with a single touch, and the updated design captures 16 times more data points, according to AURA. AURA says that this improvement brings the AURA Strap 2 to 95% of the accuracy of a DEXA-scan.

aura strap 2
Using the collected metrics, the accompanying AURA app provides users with personalized recommendations and goals to help them optimize their fitness performance.

Alongside the AURA 2 Strap, AURA is introducing an AURA Plus subscription service that offers up monthly fitness and nutrition reports, deep analytics of body composition, fitness content, and in the future, live chats. Six months of AURA Plus is included with the AURA Strap 2, and after that, it is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The AURA Strap 2 is available in black and it is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 or later. It is priced at $149 and can be purchased from the AURA website.

Popular Stories

apple park at night 1

Apple's Director of Machine Learning Resigns Due to Return to Office Work

Saturday May 7, 2022 12:31 pm PDT by
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer. Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
Read Full Article1473 comments
AirPods 3 Heart Health Sensor Feature red orange

Second-Generation AirPods Pro Rumored to Launch This Fall, New AirPods Max Colors Also in the Works

Sunday May 8, 2022 6:12 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter: Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
Read Full Article87 comments
jony ive ipad pro

Former Apple Design Chief Jony Ive Shares His 12 Favorite Tools of the Trade

Monday May 9, 2022 4:49 am PDT by
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who still partners with Apple on products, has revealed his 12 must-have design tools for making, marking, measuring, and carrying with him every day. The list appears in a special issue of Financial Times' "How to Spend It" magazine (paywalled), of which Ive is guest editor, and the designer uses the opportunity to put the focus on his obsession with...
Read Full Article204 comments
tesla carplay solution

Apple CarPlay Workaround for Tesla Vehicles Now Available to Download

Monday May 9, 2022 3:40 am PDT by
Apple CarPlay is now available for Tesla vehicles – but only for owners willing to resort to a workaround that uses a connected Raspberry Pi. In the face of Tesla's apparent indifference to repeated calls to bring CarPlay to its automobiles, Polish developer Michał Gapiński demoed his success in bringing Apple's in-car system to his Tesla Model 3 earlier this year. As noted by Tesla North, ...
Read Full Article171 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New 4E71 Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

Tuesday May 10, 2022 12:06 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new 4E71 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, up from the 4C165 firmware that was released back in December. Apple has also released new 4E71 firmware for the AirPods 3, up from the 4C170 firmware that was released in January. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't...
Read Full Article106 comments
ipod touch

Apple Discontinues iPod Touch

Tuesday May 10, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the iPod touch because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup. The iPod touch is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article233 comments
samsung galaxy s22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Models Depreciated Three Times More Than iPhone 13 Lineup Two Months After Launch

Monday May 9, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones depreciated almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup in the first two months after launch, according to research by SellCell. Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 range in February this year, almost five months after the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. Just two months after launch, the S22 lineup as a whole lost 46.8 percent of its value....
Read Full Article82 comments