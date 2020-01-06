CES 2020: Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch to Launch in March

The Aura Strap, which is priced at $99, claims to allow users to measure their body composition and track their hydration levels and fitness progress. Aura says the band uses bioimpedance to analyze the upper body, tracking lung performance and changes in breathing, comparing that information with pulse data.
The band is able to assess the risk of heart failure and notify the user, though this is something that newer Apple Watch models can do on their own without the need for an additional strap. Measuring body composition and hydration is not something the Apple Watch can do on its own, though testing will need to be done to see how accurate the Aura strap is in practice.
The Aura Strap is available in four color options, including black, green, red, and gray, and it attaches to the Apple Watch using the standard Apple Watch lugs. According to Aura, the strap transfers results to the watch "via an ultrasound interface" and it works for up to six months on a single battery. It has the same waterproof specifications as the watch and is able to sync with HealthKit.
Aura is taking pre-orders for the watch as of today, with the device set to begin shipping out to customers starting in March 2020.