Apple's Merger of 'iCloud Documents and Data' Into iCloud Drive Now Complete
Last May, Apple Apple announced that it would be merging its iCloud Documents and Data service into iCloud Drive in May of 2022, and that transition has now been completed.
As noted in a support document updated today, users who previously relied on iCloud Documents and Data for syncing files across devices will need to turn iCloud Drive on in order to see their files.
iCloud Documents and Data, our legacy document syncing service, has been discontinued and replaced by iCloud Drive. If you used iCloud Documents and Data, your account has been migrated to iCloud Drive.
If you used the iCloud Documents and Data service, you need to turn on iCloud Drive to see your files. When you switch to iCloud Drive, the amount of storage space your saved files use in iCloud doesn't change.
Apple's support document provides instructions and minimum system requirements for iCloud Drive on iOS devices, Macs, and on the web at iCloud.com.
The vast majority of iCloud users already have iCloud Drive enabled, so they won't see any changes. But for users who had iCloud accounts prior to the introduction of iCloud Drive in 2014 and never enabled it, perhaps to maintain compatibility with pre-iOS 8 and pre-OS X Yosemite devices that couldn't support iCloud Drive, they will now need to turn it on in order to regain access to their files.
The older iCloud Documents and Data service kept cloud-synced data stored in folders specific to a given app, only allowing access to the data from that app. With iCloud Drive being a more full-featured syncing service, all of those files can now be accessed from a single location: the Files app on iOS and iPadOS, the iCloud Drive section of Finder on macOS, or the iCloud Drive section of iCloud.com.
Popular Stories
Retail packaging images of Sony's highly anticipated next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have leaked online, confirming the recently rumored new design and suggesting a launch might not be far away.
Originally shared on a Sony subreddit, the photos show the pictures on the box corroborate the rumored redesign, replacing the shrouded arms that swivel on the 1000XM4's with an exposed arm...
Apple has seemingly abandoned plans to redesign the Mac mini amid rumors that the next-generation version of the machine will likely feature the same design as the current model.
The M1 Mac mini from 2020. According to a recent claim from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-generation Mac mini is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody...
Apple last week announced the launch of a new Self Repair program, which is designed to allow iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE owners to repair their devices on their own using manuals, tools, and replacement parts sourced directly from Apple.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We were curious how the Self Service Repair program works and how it compares to the...
We're five months into 2022 with the Worldwide Developers Conference on the horizon, to be followed not too long after by Apple's September event. The second half of the year is shaping up to be exciting, as rumors suggest we can look forward to an array of updated Macs, iPhones, and accessories set to launch. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up the five products we can't wait to get our...
Apple has virtually cut Chinese display manufacturer BOE out of the iPhone 13's supply chain after discovering design changes to its OLED panels, The Elec reports.
BOE has been supplying OLED display panels for 6.1-inch iPhone models since last year, but the company has only manufactured a "meager amount" of OLED panels for the iPhone since February, according to The Elec. Panel production...
T-Mobile today announced the launch of a new internet "Test Drive" program that's designed to allow users to try out 5G T-Mobile internet in their homes. T-Mobile will send users a gateway to try out for a 15 day period at no cost, with users able to keep their existing internet during the testing program.
To encourage customers to switch to T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mobile is paying up to...