Deals: Satechi Offering 20% Off Variety of Wireless Chargers for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

Satechi today has introduced a new sale across a variety of its best wireless chargers, offering 20 percent off these accessories for a limited time. This sale includes discounts on wireless chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and a few options for simultaneously charging multiple devices at once.

To see these discounts, you can add any of the accessories below to your cart on Satechi's website and enter the code MOTHER at the checkout screen. This event will run through Sunday, May 8, and as of now only focuses on Satechi's wireless chargers and is not a sitewide discount.

Satechi Wireless Charging Sale

iPhone

AirPods

Apple Watch

Multi-Device

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

