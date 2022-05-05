Deals: Satechi Offering 20% Off Variety of Wireless Chargers for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

Satechi today has introduced a new sale across a variety of its best wireless chargers, offering 20 percent off these accessories for a limited time. This sale includes discounts on wireless chargers for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and a few options for simultaneously charging multiple devices at once.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To see these discounts, you can add any of the accessories below to your cart on Satechi's website and enter the code MOTHER at the checkout screen. This event will run through Sunday, May 8, and as of now only focuses on Satechi's wireless chargers and is not a sitewide discount.

iPhone

AirPods

USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods - $24.00, down from $29.99

Apple Watch

USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch - $32.00, down from $39.99

Multi-Device

