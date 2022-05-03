AT&T Raising Prices on Legacy Plans to Encourage Customers to Upgrade to New Plans

AT&T is planning to raise the price of older Unlimited plans in order to encourage customers to upgrade to newer plans, reports Bloomberg. Single line users can expect to pay up to $6 per month more, while family plans are increasing by as much as $12.



The pricing increases apply only to customers who are grandfathered in to older AT&T plans, and will not affect customers who have an up to date plan. AT&T offers three unlimited plans, including the Unlimited Starter Plan, Unlimited Extra Plan, and Unlimited Elite Plan.

Current plans are priced starting at $65 for a single line or $35 for four lines as part of a family plan. AT&T employees have been instructed to offer new plans to customers who call in about the increased charges for older plans, which will start in June.

AT&T says that it is encouraging customers to switch over to a newer plan because the newer plans offer "many additional features, more flexibility for each line on their account and, in many cases, a lower monthly cost."

Customers who will see price increases are going to be receiving an email from AT&T about the change, but AT&T has not provided specific details on which older plans will see the price hikes.