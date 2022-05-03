AT&T Raising Prices on Legacy Plans to Encourage Customers to Upgrade to New Plans
AT&T is planning to raise the price of older Unlimited plans in order to encourage customers to upgrade to newer plans, reports Bloomberg. Single line users can expect to pay up to $6 per month more, while family plans are increasing by as much as $12.
The pricing increases apply only to customers who are grandfathered in to older AT&T plans, and will not affect customers who have an up to date plan. AT&T offers three unlimited plans, including the Unlimited Starter Plan, Unlimited Extra Plan, and Unlimited Elite Plan.
Current plans are priced starting at $65 for a single line or $35 for four lines as part of a family plan. AT&T employees have been instructed to offer new plans to customers who call in about the increased charges for older plans, which will start in June.
AT&T says that it is encouraging customers to switch over to a newer plan because the newer plans offer "many additional features, more flexibility for each line on their account and, in many cases, a lower monthly cost."
Customers who will see price increases are going to be receiving an email from AT&T about the change, but AT&T has not provided specific details on which older plans will see the price hikes.
Popular Stories
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure.
...
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more.
Subscr ...
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced.
Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...