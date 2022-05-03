Warped Kart Racers Featuring Characters From 'Family Guy' and 'King of the Hill' Coming to Apple Arcade

Warped Kart Racers, a kart racing game that supports up to eight players, is set to launch on Apple Arcade later this month. Warped Kart Racers features popular characters from 20th Television animated shows, including Peter Griffin from "Family Guy," Hank Hill from "King of the Hill," Stan Smith from "American Dad" and Terry from "Solar Opposites."



There are 20 TV characters to play in total in solo battles or races with friends. Races will take place in iconic locations, with 16 maps drawn from fan-favorite episodes. The game is set to launch on May 20.

Apple is also introducing Badland Party, which is a follow up to popular games Badland and Badland 2. Badland Party features physics-based 3D gameplay, and levels are designed to be played in online and local multiplayer modes. There are dozens of new characters to play and multiple new worlds to conquer, with the game launching on May 6.

Along with these two new games, ‌Apple Arcade‌ is gaining updated classic games that include Goat Simulator+ and Pro Darts 2022+ under the App Store Greats umbrella. Goat Simulator+ is coming on May 13, and Pro Darts 2022+ will launch on May 27.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, and it includes more than 200 new and original gaming titles. All of the games are free to play with no additional in-app purchases or payments required. Up to six family members can share a single ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscription through Apple's Family Sharing features.