Deals: New AirPods Sales Include AirPods 2 for $99 and AirPods Max for $449

by

Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on AirPods models offered by Amazon, including solid markdowns on the AirPods 2 and AirPods Max.

AirPods Discount Feature BlueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods 2

Apple's AirPods 2 have returned to their best price of 2022 at $99.99, down from $129.00. This sale is available on Amazon, and you won't need any coupon codes to see the deal.

$29 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.99

Amazon has the AirPods in stock now and free delivery estimates an arrival date of this weekend for most places in the United States. This is the model that comes with the wired Charging Case.

AirPods Max

Next, Amazon has four colors of the AirPods Max at $449.00, down from $549.00. This is one of the best prices we've tracked in 2022, coming in just $10 away from the year's best price.

AirPods Max Deal Feature Blue

$100 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.00

Like the other model, you won't need a coupon code to get this discount as Amazon has automatically applied it on the product page. The AirPods Max are in stock and should arrive sometime this week if you order a pair today.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iphone 14 front glass display panels

iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Thursday April 28, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced. Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Read Full Article233 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2022

Friday April 29, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more. Subscr ...
Read Full Article86 comments
Apple Watch Body Temperature Finished

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Sunday May 1, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Read Full Article161 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Tuesday April 26, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article44 comments