Deals: New AirPods Sales Include AirPods 2 for $99 and AirPods Max for $449

Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on AirPods models offered by Amazon, including solid markdowns on the AirPods 2 and AirPods Max.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 2

Apple's AirPods 2 have returned to their best price of 2022 at $99.99, down from $129.00. This sale is available on Amazon, and you won't need any coupon codes to see the deal.

Amazon has the AirPods in stock now and free delivery estimates an arrival date of this weekend for most places in the United States. This is the model that comes with the wired Charging Case.



AirPods Max

Next, Amazon has four colors of the AirPods Max at $449.00, down from $549.00. This is one of the best prices we've tracked in 2022, coming in just $10 away from the year's best price.

Like the other model, you won't need a coupon code to get this discount as Amazon has automatically applied it on the product page. The AirPods Max are in stock and should arrive sometime this week if you order a pair today.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.