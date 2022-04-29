20 Years Ago Today, Apple Unveiled the eMac

by

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Apple introducing the eMac, designed specifically for educational use in classrooms and computer labs.

emac

eMac via Hellenic IT Museum

Priced at $999 in the United States, the original eMac featured a white enclosure with a 17-inch flat-faced CRT display, a 700 MHz PowerPC G4 processor, 128 MB of RAM, a 40 GB hard drive, five USB ports, two FireWire ports, two speakers, and a built-in CD-ROM drive. An upgraded model with a faster 56K internet modem was available for $1,199.

"Our education customers asked us to design a desktop computer specifically for them," said Steve Jobs, in April 2002. "The new eMac features a 17-inch flat CRT and a powerful G4 processor, while preserving the all-in-one compact enclosure that educators love."

The original eMac shipped with Mac OS X version 10.1.4, known as "Puma," and it came preinstalled with Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Apple's own web browser Safari was announced in early 2003, months after the eMac launched.

Citing strong consumer demand, Apple made the eMac available to all customers in June 2002.

"Consumers have pounded on the table demanding to buy the eMac, and we agree," said Jobs. "The eMac's production ramp is ahead of schedule, so we'll have enough eMacs this quarter to satisfy both our education and non-education customers."

Apple went on to release additional eMac configurations with upgraded specs and a SuperDrive. In October 2005, the eMac became limited to educational institutions only again, and the eMac was replaced by a low-end 17-inch iMac in July 2006.

Popular Stories

toolkits orange feature

Here's the Massive Kit Apple Will Send to Your House So You Can Fix Your iPhone

Wednesday April 27, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it has officially launched its Self Service Repair program, letting United States customers repair their iPhones from their homes. To do the repairs, Apple is offering a $49 rental kit that consists of all the tools needed to repair an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 lineup model and the third-generation iPhone SE, and possibly unexpectedly, the kit is rather large. On its ...
Read Full Article161 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Tuesday April 26, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article44 comments
iphone 14 front glass display panels

iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Thursday April 28, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced. Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Read Full Article201 comments
Apple Watch Series 7 Rainbow Crop Blue

Apple Watch Finally Getting Vital iPhone Feature This Year

Wednesday April 27, 2022 2:20 am PDT by
A vital iPhone, iPad, and MacBook feature is set to come to the Apple Watch this year as part of watchOS 9, according to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. watchOS 9, the next major version of the Apple Watch's operating system, will reportedly introduce Low Power Mode. Low Power Mode will allegedly be distinct from the existing Power Reserve mode on the Apple Watch. Power Reserve ...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple's Studio Display vs. Dell's Latest $655 27-Inch UltraSharp Monitor

Monday April 25, 2022 1:48 pm PDT by
Last week, we compared the Apple Studio Display to the much cheaper and feature rich Samsung M8 Display, and the comparison was popular with MacRumors readers, so we thought we'd pit the Studio Display against yet another competing option, Dell's UltraSharp 27-inch "U2723QE" 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced at $655 on sale, Dell's...
Read Full Article296 comments
hidratespark pro steel apple

Apple Now Selling Two New HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottles With Apple Health Integration

Monday April 25, 2022 6:07 am PDT by
Two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark are now being sold in Apple's online and retail stores, allowing users to automatically track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health. The $80 HidrateSpark PRO STEEL, available in silver or black, is a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with both chug and straw lids and an LED puck at the base that lights up in customizable colors and...
Read Full Article99 comments
maxresdefault

Here's What the Studio Display's Webcam Looks Like After 15.5 Beta Firmware Update

Tuesday April 26, 2022 1:45 pm PDT by
Apple today released new beta firmware for the Studio Display, which is available to Studio Display users who have the macOS Monterey 12.4 beta installed on their Macs. The updated firmware includes a fix for the webcam, so we thought we'd take a quick look to see the tweaks in action. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prior to the launch of the Studio Display, review...
Read Full Article126 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Launches Self Service Repair Program for iPhone

Wednesday April 27, 2022 5:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced it has launched its self-service repair program for the iPhone. Announced late last year, the program will let iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE users conduct certain repairs at home in the United States, with plans to launch in Europe later this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple says that genuine repair manuals...
Read Full Article74 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases Firmware Update for AirTags

Tuesday April 26, 2022 11:22 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The update has a build number of 1A301 (firmware version 1.0.301), up from 1A291. There's no word on what new features the firmware might add at this point in time as Apple has not provided release notes. It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a...
Read Full Article43 comments