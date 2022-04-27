Here's the Massive Kit Apple Will Send to Your House So You Can Fix Your iPhone

Apple today announced that it has officially launched its Self Service Repair program, letting United States customers repair their iPhones from their homes. To do the repairs, Apple is offering a $49 rental kit that consists of all the tools needed to repair an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 lineup model and the third-generation iPhone SE, and possibly unexpectedly, the kit is rather large.



On its Self Service Repair website, Apple says that the rental kits include two cases, one weighing 43 pounds and the other weighing 36 pounds. Stacked on top of each other, the cases will measure 20 inches in width and 47 inches in height. Thankfully, both cases include wheels for easy transportation.

On the website, Apple details what comes inside of each case, including a battery and display press, protective covers, and screwdrivers. For repairs of the third-generation ‌iPhone SE‌, customers will only receive one case with tools designed specifically for the smaller iPhone.