Google Launches Privacy Labels for Google Play Apps
Google today followed in Apple's footsteps and launched a version of privacy labels for its own apps, with the aim of providing Google Play users with more information about the data that the apps they download are collecting.
First announced back in May 2021, Google's "Data safety" section will require developers to provide information about how their apps collect, share, and secure user data. Developers will need to offer up the following data:
- Whether the developer is collecting data and for what purpose.
- Whether the developer is sharing data with third parties.
- The app's security practices, like encryption of data in transit and whether users can ask for data to be deleted.
- Whether a qualifying app has committed to following Google Play's Families Policy to better protect children in the Play store.
- Whether the developer has validated their security practices against a global security standard (more specifically, the MASVS).
Users will be able to determine whether the app needs the data to function or if the data collection is an optional feature that can be turned off.
Google says that Data safety information will be available starting today, and all developers will be required to complete this section for their apps by July 20.
Related Stories
Apple with iOS 14 introduced App Privacy labels for App Store apps, which are designed to let customers know details about the data that an app will collect about them before they make the decision to install an app.
Google is planning to follow in Apple's footsteps with the Play Store, introducing a new feature that will require developers to provide transparency into how apps are using...
Earlier this year, Google announced plans to follow in Apple's footsteps and roll out privacy labels for apps on the Play Store next year. The new labels, much like Apple's App Privacy labels, will inform users on what data an app collects about them, allowing them to make a more informed decision on whether to download a specific app.
Google has now shared additional information regarding...
Friday November 26, 2021 2:16 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple and Google were today fined 10 million euros ($11 million) by Italy's Competition Authority for allegedly using user data for commercial purposes without their explicit consent, an apparent violation of Italy's Consumer Code.
The authority claims that both Apple and Google utilize user data they collect through their services for promotional and economic activity without the user's...
Privacy-focused browser Brave has announced a new feature that bypasses pages rendered with Google's AMP framework and automatically redirects users to the original website. AMP, or Accelerated Mobile Pages, is Google's non-standard subset of HTML that renders page content to make it look like its coming from the original publisher's website, when in fact it's being served from Google's...
Three years ago, Apple explored letting users use Siri to make purchases for apps and services, similar to how users can use Amazon's Alexa to place orders online, but engineers scrapped the idea following privacy concerns, according to a new report today by The Information. The report highlights how engineers at Apple have limited access to how users use Apple's services, such as Apple TV+ ...
Location tracking service Life360 has been selling the precise location data of tens of millions of its users, according to a new report shared by The Markup.
Life360 bills itself as a "family safety platform" app that is meant to allow family members to keep tabs on one another with tracking software that's installed on smartphones, and there are both Android and iPhone apps.
The...
As noted on Twitter, privacy labels for apps on the App Store on both iOS and macOS have mysteriously disappeared, and the reason remains unclear. All other functions of the App Store appear to remain online, and Apple's system status page indicates no issues with any services at the time of writing.
Apple's App Store privacy labels aim to give users insight into what information an app...
Google this week launched a new "Switch to Android" app on iOS, which is designed to make it easy for iPhone users to swap over to an Android-based device.
As noted by TechCrunch, Google rolled the app out on Monday in the United States and several other markets, but with little fanfare. The app promises to help users securely move important data, quickly and wirelessly.
Google already...
Popular Stories
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors, including an update for Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack that will let you charge your iPhone more quickly while on the go and some fresh iPhone 14 lineup rumors.
Other topics included Samsung's new M8 display as a competitor to Apple's Studio Display, a fresh round of operating system betas, and more, so read on below for all of the details!
...
The iPhone 14 models will deviate further from the iPhone 14 Pro models with different chips and Wide cameras, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman supported a range of rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup and affirmed that Apple is still working on satellite connectivity features. Gurman outlined how Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro...
Details of Sony's next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have been leaked, revealing a new design and more advanced specifications compared to the company's current premium offering.
When it comes to wireless noise-canceling audio, Sony's existing flagship WH-1000MX4 headphones are among the best on the market and arguably the biggest rival of AirPods Max, so what Sony has next up its sleeve...
The iPhone 14 lineup will be available in a refreshed lineup of color options, including an all-new purple color, and feature a new True Tone flash design, according to a sketchy rumor shared by an unverified source (via AppleTrack).
The post, which has since been deleted, comes from an unverified source on Chinese social media site Weibo and claimed to reveal the full range of color options ...
Samsung recently introduced the M8, a new 32-inch 4K display that's priced at $700, making it less than half as expensive as the Studio Display from Apple. We picked up one of the displays and thought we'd compare it to the Studio Display in our latest YouTube video to see how it performs and whether you can save some money by going with a cheaper option.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Originally announced at CES back in January, the U.S. version of Anker's highly anticipated 736 USB charger is now available through Amazon for $75.99 in black/silver.
Using Anker's GaN II technology, the 100-watt 736 charger is 34% smaller than Apple's 96-watt charger, yet offers the flexibility of three USB ports to charge multiple devices when needed.
The 736 includes two USB-C ports...
Two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark are now being sold in Apple's online and retail stores, allowing users to automatically track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health.
The $80 HidrateSpark PRO STEEL, available in silver or black, is a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with both chug and straw lids and an LED puck at the base that lights up in customizable colors and...
Apple has significantly boosted the charging speed of the MagSafe Battery Pack via a firmware update, offering enhanced functionality, even for users who already own the accessory.
Apple's latest firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack, released last week, enables 7.5W charging on the go, up from the previous limit of 5W that has been a subject of discontentment for some users.
When...
The "Pixel Watch," Google's first flagship smartwatch aimed to become a competitor for the Apple Watch, has leaked online after a Google employee who had access to the unreleased watch apparently left it behind at a bar.
The images were shared with Android Central, which stated at the time that it had received the pictures from a source who had found the watch at a restaurant. Thanks to a Red...
Top Rated Comments