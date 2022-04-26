Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights in this sale include the tablets with higher storage that are seeing new all-time low prices, like the 1TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,599.99 ($199 off) and the 2TB Cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,999.99 ($399 off). At this much of a discount, the 2TB Cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now the same price as the 2TB Wi-Fi model, so this is a great time to buy the cellular device.

For a few of these tablets, shoppers should note that there are delayed shipping estimates and dwindling stock in a few cases, so be sure to check out the deals soon if you're interested.

Apple introduced these tablets in April 2021, and they feature a faster M1 chip, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display, 5G connectivity, and an all-screen design with an edge-to-edge display that does not include a Home button.

