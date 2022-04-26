Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices.
Highlights in this sale include the tablets with higher storage that are seeing new all-time low prices, like the 1TB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,599.99 ($199 off) and the 2TB Cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,999.99 ($399 off). At this much of a discount, the 2TB Cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now the same price as the 2TB Wi-Fi model, so this is a great time to buy the cellular device.
For a few of these tablets, shoppers should note that there are delayed shipping estimates and dwindling stock in a few cases, so be sure to check out the deals soon if you're interested.
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $999.00, down from $1,099.00 ($100 off)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00 ($100 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,299.99, down from $1,399.00 ($99 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,999.99, down from $2,199.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 128GB Cellular - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Cellular - $1,249.99, down from $1,399.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 512GB Cellular - $1,499.99, down from $1,599.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 1TB Cellular - $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00 ($199 off, lowest ever)
- 2TB Cellular - $1,999.99, down from $2,399.00 ($399 off, lowest ever)
Apple introduced these tablets in April 2021, and they feature a faster M1 chip, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display, 5G connectivity, and an all-screen design with an edge-to-edge display that does not include a Home button.
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
Top Rated Comments
no go.