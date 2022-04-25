Report: Apple to Increase iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Production by 10 Million Units

Apple plans to increase the production of the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max by 10 million units for the second calendar quarter of the year, which runs from April to June, according to the Taiwanese version of DigiTimes.



From the report (machine translated):



Apple is rumored to expand its production plan for the iPhone 13 in the second quarter of 2022. Among them, the production of high-end models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is planned to increase by about 10 million units, and relevant Apple supply chain players are expected to benefit.

The report suggests an improving situation with Apple’s supply chain, which has been struggling to meet demand amid COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions in China. Several of Apple's suppliers have been forced to partially or entirely suspend production, threatening the supply and availability of the iPhone, iPad, Macs, and other consumer electronics.

The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, announced in September 2021, offer modest upgrades compared to the iPhone 12 Pro from the year before. The current high-end iPhones benefited from a ProMotion display, bolstered camera capabilities with low-light improvements, a smaller notch, and faster performance. In its spring refresh of the ‌iPhone‌ lineup, Apple introduced a new Alpine Green color for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

Apple will announce Q2 2022 earnings this Thursday, covering the company's performance throughout this quarter, the launch of the new Mac Studio, Studio Display, and 5G-enabled iPhone SE and iPad Air, and how well the company is stacking up to supply chain constraints.