Deals: Amazon Marks Down New 16-Inch MacBook Pro to All-Time Low Price of $2,249 ($250 Off)
Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 512GB SSD) has dropped to $2,249.00 on Amazon, down from $2,499.00. This deal is available in both colors, but Silver is beginning to see reduced stock so order soon if you're interested.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $250 off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple updated last year. We typically track deals on the 14-inch model of the 2021 MacBook Pro more often, and this is one of the first notable markdowns on the 16-inch notebook in a few months.
These MacBook Pro models feature an all-new design for Apple's notebook lineup, including more ports, the removal of the Touch Bar, the reintroduction of MagSafe, a slimmer bezel, a mini-LED display, and M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Although there's no Touch Bar, there is still Touch ID support with the Touch ID button on the keyboard.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
