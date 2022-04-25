Deals: Amazon Marks Down New 16-Inch MacBook Pro to All-Time Low Price of $2,249 ($250 Off)

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 512GB SSD) has dropped to $2,249.00 on Amazon, down from $2,499.00. This deal is available in both colors, but Silver is beginning to see reduced stock so order soon if you're interested.

At $250 off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple updated last year. We typically track deals on the 14-inch model of the 2021 MacBook Pro more often, and this is one of the first notable markdowns on the 16-inch notebook in a few months.

These MacBook Pro models feature an all-new design for Apple's notebook lineup, including more ports, the removal of the Touch Bar, the reintroduction of MagSafe, a slimmer bezel, a mini-LED display, and M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Although there's no Touch Bar, there is still Touch ID support with the Touch ID button on the keyboard.

