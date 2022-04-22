New Apple Cash Accounts Now Branded as Visa Cards

The Apple Cash virtual debit card appears to be switching networks from Discover to Visa, as revealed in some updated images on Apple's website and noted by Twitter user @Kanjo.
Since its launch, Apple Cash (originally known as Apple Pay Cash) has been operated through a partnership with Green Dot Bank on the Discover network. Discover is one of the smaller card networks and is accepted in far fewer places than heavyweights Visa and Mastercard.
Over the past few days, several Apple Cash virtual card images on Apple's website have been swapped out for new ones displaying a Visa debit logo, and the transition to the more widely accepted network appears to be underway.
It's unclear whether Apple will be imminently transitioning existing Discover-based Apple Cash accounts to the Visa network, but in our testing it appears that new Apple Cash accounts are now being created with Visa.
If you currently have a Discover Apple Cash account, deactivating Apple Cash in Settings on your device and then reactivating it will generate a new Apple Cash Device Account Number on the Visa network.
Distinct from the Apple Card credit card, Apple Cash is similar to a debit card (though without a physical card) and allows users to easily send and receive money via Apple Pay and the Messages app. Users can keep funds stored in Apple Cash for easy access, link it to a bank account or other debit card to pull money out, or use the funds to pay off Apple Card balances. Apple Card cash back earnings are also paid out as Apple Cash.
All four iPhone 14 models that are expected to launch later this year will likely feature an upgraded front camera with autofocus and a wider ƒ/1.9 aperture, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.
The wider aperture would allow more light to pass through the lens and reach the front camera's sensor on iPhone 14 models. Kuo said these camera upgrades could result in an...
Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade in Q1 2022, according to subscriber numbers the company said during today's earnings results. Netflix is down more than 200,000 subscribers, and the losses are set to continue.
Netflix was expecting to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, but did not hit that target. The suspension of its business in...
A photo claiming to show molds of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series models has appeared online, offering another preview of the relative sizes of the rumored devices.
It's worth bearing in mind that the molds shown in the image sourced from Weibo have likely been made for use in the production of third-party iPhone cases rather than actual handsets. Still, they do appear to line up with...
Wednesday April 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple must compensate a Brazilian customer who recently purchased an iPhone for selling the device without a charger included in the box, which violates consumer law, a judge has ruled.
Apple's decision to remove the charger in the box sparked controversy in 2020. Apple claims the move is for environmental reasons, claiming the decision is equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the...
Members of the European Parliament this week voted overwhelmingly in support of legislation that will compel Apple to offer a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe.
The proposal, known as a directive, will force all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all new phones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, handheld...
Apple yesterday released a firmware update designed for the MagSafe Battery Pack, and it turns out the new firmware enables 7.5W charging while on the go, up from the previous 5W limit.
In an support document, Apple says that MagSafe Battery Pack owners can update their firmware to the new 2.7.b.0 release to get the faster 7.5W charging capabilities.
Updating the MagSafe Battery Pack can...
Apple appears to have released updated firmware for the MagSafe Battery Pack that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that support MagSafe accessories.
The updated firmware should be going out over the air starting today, and MagSafe Battery Pack owners should see a 2.7.b.0 version number in the Settings app after the firmware is installed.
Firmware updates are done...