Anker's New 100W GaN Charger Features Three USB Ports, 34% Smaller Size Than Apple's 96W Charger

Originally announced at CES back in January, the U.S. version of Anker's highly anticipated 736 USB charger is now available through Amazon for $75.99 in black/silver.



Using Anker's GaN II technology, the 100-watt 736 charger is 34% smaller than Apple's 96-watt charger, yet offers the flexibility of three USB ports to charge multiple devices when needed.

The 736 includes two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and it will intelligently divide power among the ports depending on how many are in use. When either USB-C port is used alone, it will deliver a full 100 watts of power, fully supporting any Mac notebook other than the fast charging capabilities of the 140-watt charger that comes with the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro models.



Two-port setups allow for the largest number of possible combinations depending on which ports are used. If the two USB-C ports are used together, the top one will provide 60 watts while the bottom one will provide 40 watts. Combining the top USB-C port and the USB-A port will deliver 80 watts and 18 watts respectively, while combining the bottom USB-C port and the USB-A will provide a 60-watt and 22.5-watt split.

If all three ports are used, the top USB-C port will deliver 45 watts, the bottom USB-C port will deliver 30 watts, and the USB-A port will deliver 18 watts.

The 736 joins the similar Anker 735 charger introduced earlier this month that also includes two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, but only delivers a maximum of 65 watts of power.