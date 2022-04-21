Apple Discontinues macOS Server
Apple today announced in a support document that macOS Server is being discontinued as of April 21, 2022. Apple has been phasing out macOS Server for several years now, and the company is finally ready to shut it down for good.
macOS Server 5.12.2 will be the last version of the app, and macOS Server services have now been migrated to macOS. Popular macOS Server capabilities that include Caching Server, File Sharing Server, and Time Machine Server have been bundled in macOS since macOS High Sierra, so there is no longer a need for a standalone app.
Existing macOS Server users can continue to download and use the app with macOS Monterey, and Apple has support documents for migrating from Profile Manager to other MDM solutions.
