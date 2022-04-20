Outage Preventing Mastercards From Being Added to Apple Pay

Apple's Wallet app and Apple Pay service are experiencing an outage at this time, and the issue is preventing Mastercard card holders from being able to add their cards to ‌Apple Pay‌.



The outage is reflected on Apple's System Status page, and it has apparently been ongoing for several hours. There do not appear to be many complaints about the issue on social media, so it is unclear how many Mastercard card holders are affected.

Mastercards that have already been added to ‌Apple Pay‌ and are available in the Wallet app should function as normal. We'll update this article when the issue has been addressed.