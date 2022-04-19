Apple Releases New Firmware for MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple appears to have released updated firmware for the MagSafe Battery Pack that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models that support MagSafe accessories.



The updated firmware should be going out over the air starting today, and ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ owners should see a 2.7.b.0 version number in the Settings app after the firmware is installed.

Firmware updates are done quietly over the air and Apple does not provide release notes, so we do not know what features or bug fixes might be included in the software. There is no clear method for updating the firmware of the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ firmware, but it should be connected to an iPhone for the update to initiate.

Apple last updated the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ firmware in December, and the prior firmware is 2.5.b.0.