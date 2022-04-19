Apple Card Users Will Now Receive 3% Daily Cash on Purchases at Ace Hardware

by

Apple Card users will now receive 3% Daily Cash on purchases made at Ace Hardware stores in the U.S., in the Ace Hardware app, and on AceHardware.com.

apple card via apple pay
To be eligible for 3% Daily Cash, the purchase must be completed via Apple Pay using the digital version of the Apple Card in the Wallet app on the iPhone or Apple Watch. Purchases made with a physical Apple Card will still receive 1% Daily Cash.

Ace Hardware is the first home improvement retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash for purchases made with an Apple Card via Apple Pay, up from the standard 2% rate. Other businesses that offer 3% Daily Cash in the U.S. include Apple, Duane Reade, Exxon, Mobil, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Uber, Uber Eats, and Walgreens.

Apple Card is Apple's credit card, launched in 2019 in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The credit card remains exclusive to U.S. residents and can be managed completely through the Wallet app on an iPhone or Apple Watch, with features including color-coded spending summaries, daily cashback, and no fees of any kind beyond interest.

Top Rated Comments

Phil77354 Avatar
Phil77354
1 hour ago at 01:11 pm
Well, I happen to have an Ace store just down the street, it's very convenient, and this is great as far as I'm concerned!
Score: 2 Votes
Kkspire Avatar
Kkspire
58 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
I have several close by that are nice local folks that I love to support. Great news!
Score: 1 Votes
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
1 hour ago at 01:11 pm
Good for people who shop there. But I'll continue supporting my local neighborhood hardware store. There's something valuable in being on a first name basis with employees, and asking questions to someone that's been working there for many years.
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

