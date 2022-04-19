Apple Card Users Will Now Receive 3% Daily Cash on Purchases at Ace Hardware

Apple Card users will now receive 3% Daily Cash on purchases made at Ace Hardware stores in the U.S., in the Ace Hardware app, and on AceHardware.com.



To be eligible for 3% Daily Cash, the purchase must be completed via Apple Pay using the digital version of the Apple Card in the Wallet app on the iPhone or Apple Watch. Purchases made with a physical Apple Card will still receive 1% Daily Cash.

Ace Hardware is the first home improvement retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash for purchases made with an Apple Card via Apple Pay, up from the standard 2% rate. Other businesses that offer 3% Daily Cash in the U.S. include Apple, Duane Reade, Exxon, Mobil, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Uber, Uber Eats, and Walgreens.

Apple Card is Apple's credit card, launched in 2019 in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The credit card remains exclusive to U.S. residents and can be managed completely through the Wallet app on an iPhone or Apple Watch, with features including color-coded spending summaries, daily cashback, and no fees of any kind beyond interest.