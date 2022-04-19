Apple Card Users Will Now Receive 3% Daily Cash on Purchases at Ace Hardware
Apple Card users will now receive 3% Daily Cash on purchases made at Ace Hardware stores in the U.S., in the Ace Hardware app, and on AceHardware.com.
To be eligible for 3% Daily Cash, the purchase must be completed via Apple Pay using the digital version of the Apple Card in the Wallet app on the iPhone or Apple Watch. Purchases made with a physical Apple Card will still receive 1% Daily Cash.
Ace Hardware is the first home improvement retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash for purchases made with an Apple Card via Apple Pay, up from the standard 2% rate. Other businesses that offer 3% Daily Cash in the U.S. include Apple, Duane Reade, Exxon, Mobil, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Uber, Uber Eats, and Walgreens.
Apple Card is Apple's credit card, launched in 2019 in partnership with Goldman Sachs. The credit card remains exclusive to U.S. residents and can be managed completely through the Wallet app on an iPhone or Apple Watch, with features including color-coded spending summaries, daily cashback, and no fees of any kind beyond interest.
Related Stories
Monday December 27, 2021 8:53 am PST by Sami Fathi
This week through January 31, new Apple Card customers can receive 5% Daily Cash back for purchases made through Apple compared to the 3% reward typically offered to customers.
New Apple Card customers who create an account between December 26 and January 31 will be eligible for the 2% higher cash back on iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, and other purchases when paid in full. Customers will...
Back on launch day for the iPhone 13 last month, a number of Apple Card users had difficulties placing orders for their devices, with many of those users ultimately resorting to different forms of payment in order to ensure their orders went through in a timely fashion.
As shared by a number of MacRumors readers, Apple today sent out emails to affected customers, letting them know that they...
Yesterday, a number of Apple Card users were seeing mentions of 6% Daily Cash showing up next to some recent Apple purchases, leading to some confusion about whether Apple was launching a special promotion to double the usual 3% cashback program.
Not all purchases were showing up with the 6% bonus, as some users were seeing only the standard 3% and Apple Card support representatives were...
Apple today shared a new ad focused on the Apple Card, highlighting the convenience of having a card-free payment option and the simple sign up process.
In the spot, a man in a store pops a chocolate bar in his mouth before realizing he doesn't have his wallet on him to pay for it. He frantically checks all of his pockets at the checkout while people wait impatiently behind him....
Apple today sent out an email to Apple Card owners, encouraging them to sign up a family member using the Apple Card Family feature.
New users who join an Apple Card holder's account by November 30, 2021 can receive $10 in Daily Cash after making their first purchase with Apple Card within 30 days of signing up.
Introduced earlier this year, Apple Card Family is designed to allow up to...
If you have been experiencing issues with paying off your Apple Card today, you are not alone, as complaints are starting to mount online.
As noted by Aaron Zollo, host of the YouTube channel ZolloTech, some users attempting to make a payment towards their Apple Card are receiving an "Account Services Unavailable" error that says "Apple Pay services are currently unavailable." It looks ...
Apple this week began highlighting exclusive offers that are available for Apple Card holders, with the offerings presented right in the Wallet app when accessing the Apple Card.
As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is offering Apple Card users free access to Apple News+ and unlimited coffee with any order from Panera bread. Looks like Apple is planning some sort of “Offers” ...
Apple today highlighted that the Apple Card and Goldman Sachs has been ranked top for customer satisfaction in the midsized issuer credit card segment, according to J.D. Power.
The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study showed that the Apple Card ranked highest with a score of 864.1, across all of the surveyed categories including interaction, credit card terms, communication,...
Popular Stories
We're less than two months out from WWDC, and Apple-related rumors are surfacing with increasing frequency. The latest batch includes an overview of upcoming Macs based on the next-generation M2 chip family, plans for the Apple Watch Series 8 and future models, what might be Apple's first USB charger with multiple ports, and a few software details about iOS 16.
Other news this week included...
A photo claiming to show molds of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series models has appeared online, offering another preview of the relative sizes of the rumored devices.
It's worth bearing in mind that the molds shown in the image sourced from Weibo have likely been made for use in the production of third-party iPhone cases rather than actual handsets. Still, they do appear to line up with...
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now less than two months away. In line with previous years, Apple is likely to introduce major updates to all of its operating systems, including watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and tvOS 16, bringing new functionality and a more refined experience to existing devices.
Subscribe to ...
Apple chipmaking partner TSMC says it will be ready to move its 3nm chip process to volume production in the second half of this year, putting it on track to supply Apple with the next-generation technology in 2023 (via DigiTimes).
"We expect the ramp of N3 to be driven by both HPC [high performance computing] and smartphone applications," said Wei during an April 14 earnings conference call....
Apple is internally testing several variants of the next-generation M2 chip and the updated Macs that will be equipped with them, reports Bloomberg, citing developer logs. There are "at least" nine new Macs in development that use four different M2 chips that are successors to the current M1 chips.
Apple is working on devices with standard M2 chips, the M2 Pro, the M2 Max, and a successor to ...
Apple's entire current AirPods lineup is seeing notable low prices on Amazon, with up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods 2
Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. This...
Top Rated Comments