Apple Promotes Apple Card in New 'Chocolate' Ad

Apple today shared a new ad focused on the Apple Card, highlighting the convenience of having a card-free payment option and the simple sign up process.

In the spot, a man in a store pops a chocolate bar in his mouth before realizing he doesn't have his wallet on him to pay for it. He frantically checks all of his pockets at the checkout while people wait impatiently behind him.

Eventually, he pulls out his iPhone, opens up the Wallet app, and applies for an ‌Apple Card‌ right there in line. He's approved within minutes, and is able to use the ‌Apple Card‌ on his phone for his purchase. "Reboot your credit card," reads the tagline, with additional information available in the video's description.

Get the simplicity of Apple in a credit card. Apply in minutes and use right away. No fees, unlimited Daily Cash back, and you can share with whoever you call family.

‌Apple Card‌ is available in the United States only and it is a convenient iPhone-based credit card issued by Apple in partnership with Goldman Sachs. It is linked to Apple Pay and built right into the Wallet app, but it also works like a traditional credit card.