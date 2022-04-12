iMovie for iOS Updated With Ability to Create 'Magic Movies' and 'Storyboards'

Apple today updated its iMovie app for the iPhone and iPad with two new types of video projects called "Magic Movies" and "Storyboards."



The new "Magic Movie" option lets users make and share custom videos with titles, transitions, and music in just a few taps, or users can start with a "Storyboard" project to improve their storytelling skills with a template that guides them through the video-making process.

iMovie for macOS was also updated today with support for importing "Magic Movie" and "Storyboard" projects created with iMovie for iOS version 3.0 or later. The free updates are currently rolling out on the App Store across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple also updated its Final Cut Pro, Compressor, and Motion apps on macOS with optimized performance on the Mac Studio and more. The new version of Final Cut Pro also supports importing "Magic Movie" and "Storyboard" projects created with iMovie.