WhatsApp Stops Auto-Saving Media From Disappearing Messages on iPhone

WhatsApp is changing the way the platform handles media sent over chats with disappearing messages enabled, reports WABetaInfo.
Going forward, WhatsApp will no longer automatically save images and other visual media to your iPhone’s Photos library if they appear within a chat thread that has disappearing messages turned on. The "Save to Camera Roll" option is now automatically turned off for disappearing chats, meaning images, videos, and GIFs won't be saved even if the general auto-save setting is enabled.
The previous default of saving images from disappearing chats to the Photos app was a discrepancy given the privacy focus of disappearing messages, so the change is likely to be welcomed by those who depend on the feature to share sensitive media.
Having said that, WhatsApp users can still manually save media that appears in disappearing chats they’ve received, or even take a screenshot of the chat thread, so what you send using the feature can still be potentially saved by the recipient after the message has disappeared.
In another change coming to WhatsApp and highlighted by WABetaInfo, the drawing interface is being tweaked so that the blur tool appears at the bottom of the screen, where it will sit alongside two new drawing pencils.
The change to the way WhatsApp handles media in disappearing messages is rolling out now to all users on iOS, but it’s not clear when the drawing interface tweaks will come out of beta and be made available to the chat platform’s wider user base.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Top Rated Comments
It's strange to talk about privacy on the one hand, and on the other hand to advertise WhatsApp with so many articles.
Those who use such awful messengers, which upload the phone numbers of all contacts as an apparently recoverable hash to Facebook, like WhatsApp, should inform themselves on the appropriate pages. This is all about Apple (at least that's what I thought.)