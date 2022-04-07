Tom Hiddleston to Star in Apple TV+ Antarctic Exploration Drama 'The White Darkness'

Tom Hiddleston, best known for his role as "Loki" in the Marvel series of movies, is set to star in an upcoming Apple TV+ show called "The White Darkness."



The series is based on David Grann's nonfiction work of the same name, which chronicled the Antarctic expeditions of British explorer and army officer Henry Worsley. Worsley journeyed across Antarctica in 2008, leading an expedition to pioneer a route through the Transantarctic Mountains. He also returned in 2011 and 2015.

Apple's TV show will tell Worsley's story, with Hiddleston set to executive produce and star as the main character.

"The White Darkness" is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, this is a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

Hiddleston was most recently in the "Loki" TV series on Disney+, and he also stars in Apple TV+ series "The Essex Serpent," which will debut in May. "The White Darkness" is being developed by Soo Hugh, who also worked on ‌Apple TV+‌ series "Pachinko."