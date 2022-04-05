Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch Three New Colors for Beats Studio Buds

Apple is planning to launch a trio of new color options for the Beats Studio Buds, including gray, blue, and pink, according to leaker Jon Prosser.



A video on Prosser's Front Page Tech YouTube channel claims that Apple is planning to deliver all-new "Moon Gray," "Ocean Blue," and "Sunset Pink" color options for the Beats Studio Buds. Since their launch in June 2021, the Beats Studio Buds have only been available in red, white, and black.

The Beats Studio Buds are very similar to the AirPods Pro, featuring in-ear silicone tips, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, quick pairing, Hey Siri support, and Spatial Audio, for a price of $149.99. The Beats Studio Buds are $100 cheaper than the ‌AirPods Pro‌, but they lack the H1 chip, dynamic head tracking for Spatial Audio, wireless charging, and a design with stems.



Earlier this year, Apple introduced a firmware update that added new functionality to the earbuds, including instant pairing via iCloud, easier access to battery status, and more control over volume.

Apple often introduces new color options to refresh various products, but this would be the first such refresh to come to the Beats Studio Buds. The three new color options are simply said to be in the works to launch "soon."