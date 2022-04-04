Deals: Get AirPods Pro With MagSafe for $174 and AirPods 2 for $99 in Latest Amazon Sales

Two models of the AirPods have returned to their 2022 all-time low prices today on Amazon, including the AirPods Pro with MagSafe and the AirPods 2. Discounts reach up to $75 off these models, and both are in stock and ready to ship today from Amazon.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe

Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case is on sale for $174.00, down from $249.00. This price is a match of the 2022 low price on the AirPods Pro, and overall it's the second-best price we've ever tracked.

The headphones are in stock now on Amazon and ready to ship, with a delivery window between April 5-6. The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case.



AirPods 2

Secondly, Amazon has the AirPods 2 at $99.00, down from $129.00. We haven't seen the AirPods 2 return to this low of a price since early February, and at $99.00 it's only about $10 higher than the all-time low price seen during the holidays.

