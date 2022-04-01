Apple Adding 11-Inch MacBook Air Model and More to Obsolete Products List
Apple will add two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its obsolete products list on April 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. All three notebooks have already been on Apple's list of "vintage" products since 2020 and will be moved to the "obsolete" list at the end of the month.
The models set to become obsolete:
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)
Apple considers a product obsolete once seven years have passed since the company last distributed the product for sale. Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, but the MacBook models listed above may remain eligible for battery-only repairs in select countries for a limited time, the memo said.
Apple discontinued the 11-inch MacBook Air following its October 2016 event, where it introduced the first MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. Apple continues to sell the 13-inch MacBook Air, which was last updated in November 2020 with the M1 chip, and display industry consultant Ross Young said a larger 15-inch MacBook Air is coming in 2023.
(Thanks, @StellaFudge!)
Related Stories
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.
In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but...
Apple is developing a larger 15-inch MacBook Air that could come out in 2023, according to research shared today by Display Supply Chain Consultants in its quarterly report.
The full report is limited to those in the display industry who subscribe, but display analyst Ross Young provided a bit of color on what can be expected. Apple is working on a MacBook Air that's somewhere around 15...
With Apple's latest high-end MacBook Pro being such a radical departure from the previous model, some users are now looking to the next-generation MacBook Air and what similar changes could be brought over to the company's smallest and lightest laptop.
Rumors already abound about the next-generation MacBook Air, providing a number of insights into Apple's plans for the new ultra-portable...
In 2022, Apple is going to release an updated version of the MacBook Air with some of the biggest design changes that we've seen since 2010, when Apple introduced the 11 and 13-inch size options. In the video below, we highlight five features that you need to know about the new machine.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. No More Wedge Design - Current MacBook...
Following the launch of Apple's long-awaited 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, there are early signs that the company could discontinue the entry-level 13-inch model, which is starting to look like an outlier in the product lineup.
Last updated in November 2020, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now an anomaly in the Mac lineup, being the only device with the Touch Bar. With no rumors of a 13-inch...
Following the highly accurate leaks about the new MacBook Pros that were first reported by MacRumors, we now have clearer details and more certain expectations about the next-generation MacBook Air that Apple is working on. Here's everything we've learned in the past few months.
Here Comes the Notch (Again)
The next-generation MacBook Air will feature a notch in the display housing. This is ...
The rumored 15-inch Mac notebook that Apple is working on might not be called the "MacBook Air," according to information shared today on Twitter by well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Recent rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a larger-screened version of the MacBook Air that could measure in at around 15 inches and that would be sold alongside the 13-inch MacBook Air. The...
Apple has seemingly delayed the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air until later this year, and will likely not launch new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple originally planned to launch its new MacBook Air with "an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip, and more" at the end of 2021...
Popular Stories
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they...
Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September. iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 15.4.
The iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Google today released Chrome 100, the latest version of its browser that's available on Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads, Android devices, and more. Chrome 100 is notable because it features the first major icon update for Chrome since 2014.
The updated design was first previewed in February, and it features a simplified icon with brighter colors and no shadows. Chrome designer Elvin Hu said...
Apple TV+ is suffering from infrastructure problems and some content partners have become frustrated with the service, Business Insider reports.
Industry sources speaking to Business Insider claim that Apple TV+ lacks "a sufficiently robust infrastructure," resulting in a frustrating corporate culture. The Apple TV+ content team is reportedly under-resourced and has irritated production...
When it comes to downloading iOS software updates, Apple users can be reasonably divided into two camps: Those who manually seek out updates the moment Apple releases them, and those who are happy to let their device's Automatic Updates feature take care of everything in the background with minimal input on their part.
While it's generally acknowledged that manually tapping into Settings ->...
Apple last week introduced the 2022 iPhone SE, an upgraded version of its low-cost smartphone. The 2022 iPhone SE looks identical to the 2020 model, featuring only internal upgrades, and it is arguably Apple's most lackluster iPhone. So who is it for? Read on to find out what we think.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you've seen the 2020 iPhone SE, well, you've...
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October. macOS Monterey 12.3.1 comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.3, an update that brought Universal Control.
The macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System...
Apple earlier in March released the Studio Display, its first standalone display since the Pro Display XDR. iFixit today disassembled the Studio Display in a video teardown to give us a look at the internals.
The inside of the Studio Display may be confusing at first because it has an internal setup that's not too dissimilar from a computer like the Intel iMac, thanks to the inclusion of an...
Apple is unlikely to release any iPhone models with under-screen Touch ID within the next two years, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.
In a September 2021 research note, Kuo had predicted that Apple would launch at least one new iPhone model with an under-screen fingerprint scanner in the second half of 2023, but his latest tweet suggests this is unlikely to happen anymore.
"I...
Top Rated Comments
Or bust out that unicorn 15” Air. Or both.
Tim Apple took it from us and never gave back the mythical iPad based work device ever. Can never forgive Apple for such betrayal.
MR why put this and remind us of our endless sorrow.