Apple Adding 11-Inch MacBook Air Model and More to Obsolete Products List

Apple will add two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its obsolete products list on April 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. All three notebooks have already been on Apple's list of "vintage" products since 2020 and will be moved to the "obsolete" list at the end of the month.



The models set to become obsolete:

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)

Apple considers a product obsolete once seven years have passed since the company last distributed the product for sale. Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, but the MacBook models listed above may remain eligible for battery-only repairs in select countries for a limited time, the memo said.

Apple discontinued the 11-inch MacBook Air following its October 2016 event, where it introduced the first MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. Apple continues to sell the 13-inch MacBook Air, which was last updated in November 2020 with the M1 chip, and display industry consultant Ross Young said a larger 15-inch MacBook Air is coming in 2023.

(Thanks, @StellaFudge!)