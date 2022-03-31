Apple Maps Incorporates HAAS Safety Cloud to Improve Roadway Hazard Alerts

Apple's Maps app in the United States has incorporated real-time roadway hazard information from HAAS Alert Safety Cloud, making the app better at notifying users of upcoming safety issues.



According to a blog post announcing the integration, HAAS Safety Cloud is the "most comprehensive and trusted digital alerting platform for roadway safety."

Drivers that are approaching emergency vehicles, incident responders, work zones, and other hazards on the road sourced by Safety Cloud will now receive an alert in Apple Maps. Digital alerts about upcoming hazards in the road improve driver safety and can reduce the risk of crashes.

HAAS Alert's SVP of Connected Vehicle, Jeremy Agulnek, said that the company applauds "Apple for prioritizing driver safety and taking steps towards achieving the Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries."

The Maps app has had safety alerts about upcoming road hazards for some time now, but the addition of information from the HAAS Safety Cloud will make the alerts more comprehensive.

(Thanks, Jordan!)