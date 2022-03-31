Apple's 'Business Essentials' Service Expands to All Small Businesses

Apple today announced the official launch of its Business Essentials service designed to help out small businesses that use Apple products. The service was previously available in a beta capacity to a limited number of businesses, but now it is available to any small business that wants to participate.



Business Essentials, available to businesses with up to 500 employees, is a subscription-based service that provides device management features that include setup and onboarding, iCloud storage, and optional 24/7 access to Apple Support through AppleCare+ for Business, another new addition.

‌AppleCare‌+ for Business can be added to any Apple Business Essentials plan, and it offers 24/7 access to phone support, training for both IT administrators and employees, and up to two device repairs per plan — by individual, group, or device — each year.

Apple Business Essentials is priced at $2.99 per user to $12.99 per user, with the price varying based on the number of devices and the amount of ‌iCloud‌ storage that each employee needs. A two month free trial is available to all customers, including those who used the service in beta.