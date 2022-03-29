Universal Control is a Result of Years of Work on iPadOS, Says Apple Product Manager
Universal Control results from years of working on the iPadOS platform, allowing for a feature such as Universal Control that bridges the gap between the iPad and the Mac to exist, an Apple product manager has said in a new interview this week.
Vivek Bhardwaj, an Apple product manager who works on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, shed light on Apple's thinking about Universal Control in an interview on the AppStories podcast. Bhardwaj said that Apple's approach to Universal Control was to help create a more continuous experience between the iPad and Mac platforms, building on existing Continuity features such as Universal Clipboard and the ability to unlock a Mac with an Apple Watch.
For Universal Control to exist, Bhardwaj said that Apple had to first work on iPadOS as a platform itself. Bhardwaj references features such as the ability to drag and drop files, photos, text, and more across the system and support for using a trackpad on an iPad.
To use Universal Control, at least one Mac has to be in the workflow as it can't be used solely between two or more iPads. Regarding whether Universal Control could ever work between just multiple iPads, Bhardwaj said that Apple designed Universal Control with both the iPad and Mac in mind, adding that a considerable amount of Mac users also own an iPad, whereas many customers don't own two iPads.
In the interview, Bhardwaj also touched on Shortcuts coming to the Mac and what that means for automation on the platform. Universal Control became available to users after weeks of testing with macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4, released earlier this month.
Popular Stories
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Apple's rumored 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models will feature new display sizes, but will miss out on mini-LED and ProMotion technology, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.
In a thread on Twitter, Young said that the the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter.
In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...
If you've been wondering how the top-end Mac Studio compares to the highest-end MacBook Pro, look no further, because we have a real-world usage comparison that doesn't rely solely on benchmarks. Over on YouTube, MacRumors videographer Dan tested both machines with his real world workflow.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan has been using the M1 Max MacBook Pro to ...
Apple today announced that Arizona residents can now add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Arizona is the first U.S. state to offer this feature to residents, with many other states planning to follow suit.
Apple said that Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and...
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design.
The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Reactions to the new Mac Studio and Studio Display are still coming in now that users have finally gotten the products into their hands, but we're also seeing other news and rumors ramp up as we look toward what's coming later this year and beyond.
One big piece of news this week was the long-awaited debut of digital driver's licenses on the iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature is only...
Top Rated Comments
Now bring Final Cut and Logic to the iPad you cowards.