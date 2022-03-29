Google Releases Chrome 100 for iOS and Desktop With Updated Icon

Google today released Chrome 100, the latest version of its browser that's available on Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads, Android devices, and more. Chrome 100 is notable because it features the first major icon update for Chrome since 2014.



The updated design was first previewed in February, and it features a simplified icon with brighter colors and no shadows. Chrome designer Elvin Hu said that the refreshed design was meant to align with "Google's more modern brand expression." Chrome has new icons on the desktop and on iOS devices.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

Google adds new features to Chrome on a monthly basis, so additions to the browser come in smaller doses rather than huge releases, plus many updated features are provided server side. For that reason, there are few other notable features worth mentioning.

Google has, however, addressed several security issues in Chrome 100, and the update includes 28 security fixes.

Chrome for iOS can be downloaded from the App Store for free, while Chrome for Mac can be downloaded from Google's website. The Chrome 100 updates are available now.