M1 Ultra Mac Studio vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

If you've been wondering how the top-end Mac Studio compares to the highest-end MacBook Pro, look no further, because we have a real-world usage comparison that doesn't rely solely on benchmarks. Over on YouTube, MacRumors videographer Dan tested both machines with his real world workflow.

Dan has been using the M1 Max MacBook Pro to edit the MacRumors videos since it came out, and it has met and exceeded his expectations and needs. Obviously, the M1 Ultra does the same, but even for a professional video editor for a tech site, it may be a little bit too much machine for the price.

As a quick example, a standard 4K 10 minute video exported in 4 minutes and 50 seconds on the ‌M1 Max‌ MacBook Pro, and three minutes on the ‌M1‌ Ultra ‌Mac Studio‌. An hour long podcast exported in 26 minutes on the MacBook Pro, and just over 14 minutes on the ‌M1‌ Ultra.

The ‌M1‌ Ultra is definitely a time saver, but the ‌M1 Max‌ is already pretty good compared to prior Intel chips used in machines like the Mac Pro. In situations where money is no object, the ‌M1‌ Ultra is a no brainer, but if budget is a concern, it's worth carefully considering the benefits you get with the ‌M1‌ Ultra over the ‌M1 Max‌ in the MacBook Pro or the ‌Mac Studio‌.

As for form factor, the ‌Mac Studio‌ has far more ports with up to six Thunderbolt/USB-C ports and four USB-A ports, but you do get a decent number with the MacBook Pro, plus the MacBook Pro is obviously the winner when it comes to portability. Choosing between the MacBook Pro and the ‌Mac Studio‌ really comes down to your form factor needs unless you require the maximum power of the ‌M1‌ Ultra for your workflow.

Make sure to watch Dan's full comparison to see both machines in action and to get his thoughts on how each form factor works for a videographer's workload.