Apple's iMessage Service Experiencing Issues

If you're currently having trouble sending iMessages to friends and family, you're not alone. Apple's iMessage service appears to be experiencing some kind of outage that is preventing messages from being delivered.



There are multiple complaints about the iMessage outage on Twitter, and MacRumors can confirm that we too are experiencing problems in our Messages testing. In some cases, messages are not being delivered at all, and in other cases, images are not going through.

Apple's System Status page is not reflecting an outage at this time, but various Apple services saw hours-long outages earlier this week.