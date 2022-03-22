Apple's Shazam App Gains Concert Discovery Feature

Shazam, Apple's music discovery app and service, today gained a new suite of concert features that are designed to make it easier for users to locate and explore upcoming live music shows.



When Shazaming a song, searching for it in the Shazam app, or looking for it on the Shazam website, users will now see concert information and details on tickets available for upcoming shows located nearby. Apple says that this will help increase exposure for artists.

Shazam users can also open up a artist page to find dates, times, and locations of upcoming live shows, or tap on any concert to view additional tour information. Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said that with the reemergence of live music, Apple is "excited to give Shazam users access to concerts to bring even more discoverability to artists."

The Shazam concert feature leverages concert information from event recommendation platform Bandsintown. The new concert pages are available in the iOS and Android apps, and artists are about to make their tour information available in Shazam using Bandsintown for Artists.