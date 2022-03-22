Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.3.1 Following iOS 15.4 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible

Following the release of iOS 15.4 on March 14, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.3.1, the previously available version of iOS that came out in February. As iOS 15.3.1 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS if you've updated to iOS 15.4.



Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, so it is not unusual that iOS 15.3.1 is no longer being signed.

iOS 15.3.1 was a bug fix update that addressed WebKit vulnerabilities, while iOS 15.4 was a major update that added new emoji characters, Face ID with a mask support, and tons of other features. Apple has also stopped signing tvOS 15.3.