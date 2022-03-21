Studio Display Enables 'Hey Siri' on Several Older Macs

Apple's new Studio Display enables the "Hey Siri" voice command on several older Macs that previously did not support the feature.



For example, while "Hey Siri" normally requires a MacBook Pro released in 2018 or later, the feature can be used on 2016 and 2017 models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro while connected to a Studio Display. Likewise, while "Hey Siri" normally requires an iMac released in 2020 or later, the feature can be used on 2017 through 2019 models of the 21.5-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac while connected to a Studio Display.

The Studio Display also enables "Hey Siri" on Mac desktops that previously did not support the feature when paired with a non-Apple-branded display, including the 2019 Mac Pro and 2018 and newer models of the Mac mini.

"Hey Siri" is one of several features powered by the Studio Display's built-in A13 Bionic chip, with others including Spatial Audio and the Center Stage camera feature that helps keep you centered within the frame during video calls.

The full list of Macs compatible with the Studio Display on macOS Monterey 12.3 or later:

Mac Studio

14-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2021

16-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2019 or later

13-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2016 or later

15-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2016 or later

MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later

iMac introduced in 2017 or later

iMac Pro

Mac mini introduced in 2018 or later

Mac Pro introduced in 2019

Released last week, key features of the Studio Display include a 27-inch screen size, 5K resolution, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. Pricing starts at $1,599 in the United States for a model with standard glass and a tilt-adjustable stand, with upgrade options like nano-texture glass and a VESA mount adapter available.