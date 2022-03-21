Studio Display Enables 'Hey Siri' on Several Older Macs
Apple's new Studio Display enables the "Hey Siri" voice command on several older Macs that previously did not support the feature.
For example, while "Hey Siri" normally requires a MacBook Pro released in 2018 or later, the feature can be used on 2016 and 2017 models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro while connected to a Studio Display. Likewise, while "Hey Siri" normally requires an iMac released in 2020 or later, the feature can be used on 2017 through 2019 models of the 21.5-inch iMac and 27-inch iMac while connected to a Studio Display.
The Studio Display also enables "Hey Siri" on Mac desktops that previously did not support the feature when paired with a non-Apple-branded display, including the 2019 Mac Pro and 2018 and newer models of the Mac mini.
"Hey Siri" is one of several features powered by the Studio Display's built-in A13 Bionic chip, with others including Spatial Audio and the Center Stage camera feature that helps keep you centered within the frame during video calls.
The full list of Macs compatible with the Studio Display on macOS Monterey 12.3 or later:
- Mac Studio
- 14-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2021
- 16-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2019 or later
- 13-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2016 or later
- 15-inch MacBook Pro introduced in 2016 or later
- MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later
- iMac introduced in 2017 or later
- iMac Pro
- Mac mini introduced in 2018 or later
- Mac Pro introduced in 2019
Released last week, key features of the Studio Display include a 27-inch screen size, 5K resolution, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. Pricing starts at $1,599 in the United States for a model with standard glass and a tilt-adjustable stand, with upgrade options like nano-texture glass and a VESA mount adapter available.
Popular Stories
Apple is experiencing a widespread outage today, with a wide range of the company's services and apps down or experiencing issues currently.
Affected services and apps include the App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, iTunes Store, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks, and many others, according to complaints across...
Apple has seemingly delayed the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air until later this year, and will likely not launch new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple originally planned to launch its new MacBook Air with "an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip, and more" at the end of 2021...
The Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has highlighted.
In System Information, under "Graphics/Displays," the Studio Display's software can be seen, showing that it runs "Version 15.4 (Build 19E241)." This is the exact same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that the Studio Display runs the full version of iOS.
The Studio...
Some fifth-generation iPad Air users are complaining about a purported downgrade in build quality, according to posts on social media.
The complaints claim that the iPad Air has a noticeably thinner aluminum enclosure, resulting in creaking, a hollow sensation in the hand, and light pressure on the back of the device warping the display. A thread on Reddit (via iMore) contains a large number ...
Apple last week introduced an updated iPad Air with an M1 chip, and now the new tablet is available for purchase. We picked one up to see how it compares to the iPad Pro, which also has an M1 chip, to give you an idea of which of Apple's iPads is right for you.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, the fifth-generation iPad Air looks just like the...
The Mac Studio's SSD storage is not soldered in place and could be upgradeable, according to a teardown performed by YouTube channel Max Tech.
Image via Max Tech In a detailed teardown video of the new Mac Studio, Max Tech revealed that the Mac Studio's SSD storage is located in two slots, and is relatively easy to remove or replace since it is not soldered down. The individual SSDs can be...
Apple's Studio Display contains 64GB of onboard storage, but only 2GB are actually used by the display, a developer has discovered.
As highlighted by developer "Khaos Tian" on Twitter, the Studio Display only uses 2GB of its 64GB of internal NAND storage. Some free space is likely needed for firmware updates, but the 62GB of unused space is seemingly otherwise useless at the current time....
Despite being easily removable since it is not soldered down, the Mac Studio's SSD storage is not currently user-upgradeable due to a software block, YouTuber Luke Miani has discovered.
Image via Max Tech Initial teardowns suggested that the Mac Studio's storage could be upgradeable since it is not soldered in place. Each Mac Studio contains two internal SSD slots, and the SSDs themselves can ...
Top Rated Comments
Anyone saying this is “creepy” doesn’t seem to understand how Hey Siri works or how this display can enable it.