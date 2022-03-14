Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models

Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models for the first time since the devices were released in October and November of 2020. Availability is limited to the United States and the United Kingdom for now.



In the United States, only the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are available refurbished right now, while customers in the U.K. also have refurbished iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models to choose from. A variety of colors and storage capacities are available for delivery or pickup at select Apple Store locations.

As usual, the refurbished iPhones are discounted by around 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models. For example, an unlocked iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage is available for $619 through Apple's refurbished store in the United States, whereas Apple currently sells the same model for $729 brand new.

The refurbished iPhone 12 models are all unlocked and SIM-free. All refurbished iPhones come with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a new white box that includes all manuals and a USB-C to Lightning cable. All refurbished iPhones are covered by Apple's standard one-year warranty and are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

Apple says its refurbished products are thoroughly tested and cleaned, and in our view, they are virtually indistinguishable from brand new Apple products.