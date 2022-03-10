App Store and iTunes Purchases Reportedly 'Turned Off' in Russia

iPhones.ru is reporting that iTunes and App Store purchases can no longer be made by Apple device users located in Russia, leaving them unable to pay for apps, media, or Apple services.



According to the Russia-based site, it is now impossible for users to add funds to their ‌App Store‌ or iTunes Store accounts using regional bank cards issued by Russian banks including Alfa-Bank, Sber, and Tinkoff.

Under normal circumstances, Apple users would still be able to buy Apple gift cards to top up their Apple ID account. However, iPhones.ru is also reporting that users are having problems with this mode of funding as well.

It's not clear whether the issue is a result of action by Apple, Russian banks, or the Russian government. If confirmed however, as it stands, users in Russia seemingly now have no way to make purchases in the ‌App Store‌ or the iTunes Store.

The development follows the Google Play Store's decision to turn off billing in Russia, and Apple's decision early last week to halt all sales from its online store in Russia as well as ban Apple Search Ads in the Russian ‌App Store‌.

Apple Pay has also reportedly been limited and major banks in Russia are not able to use the service, resulting in long lines at commuter rail systems that use ‌Apple Pay‌ to pay fares. The moves by Apple came independently after U.S. sanctions were implemented against the country back in February following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.