Face ID Dual-Hole Design to Be Limited to iPhone 14 Pro Models in 2022, But Expanding to All iPhones in 2023

Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera.
We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the iPhone 14 lineup and provided some color on what's coming in the future.
The pill-shaped Face ID cutout + camera cutout combination is going to be about the same width as the notch, according to Young, but it will "certainly save some pixels above the holes."
After implementing the new design in the iPhone 14 Pro models, Young believes that Apple will expand it to the entire iPhone 15 lineup in 2023, bringing the updated look to even the lower-cost iPhone 15 options.
Young says that there's a chance the pill and holes could get smaller in 2023 than they are in 2022, freeing up more display space. Citing leaks on Chinese social network Weibo, Young speculates that the camera cutout in the iPhone 14 could measure in at 5.631mm, which leaves room to shrink it down next year.
Apple does have plans to eventually replace Face ID with under panel Face ID that would not necessitate a pill-shaped cutout for the hardware, but this technology is not expected to be ready for the 2023 iPhone launch.
However, we have heard from a few sources that under panel Face ID won't likely meet the timing for 2023 mass production. Part of this could potentially be related to coordination between the display and sensor teams. Of course, at least two of their suppliers would also have to be qualified to produce it in mass production. Companies we talked to did not expect it to launch in 2023.
Young also has information about the iPhone display roadmap from 2024 to 2027, but it requires a subscription to DSCC Weekly Review, Young's publication that is aimed at those who follow display-related stocks and is thus quite pricey.
