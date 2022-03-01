Apple Planning Apple Watch Activity Challenge for International Women's Day in March

Apple's next Apple Watch activity challenge is set to take place on International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 8.



The Activity Challenge will show up on the Apple Watch as a notification in the days leading up to the event. To win the International Women's Day award, Apple Watch users will need to complete a workout of any kind with a length of at least 20 minutes.

March 8 is a day to celebrate women around the world! Earn this award by doing any workout for 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch users who earn the award will unlock a badge in the Fitness app along with a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages and FaceTime apps.



In February, Apple hosted Activity Challenges for Heart Month, Lunar New Year, and Black History Month.