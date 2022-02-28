Samsung Galaxy S22 Devices Prove More Breakable Than iPhone 13 in Drop Test

by

Samsung's Galaxy S22 devices appear to be more prone to damage when dropped than Apple's iPhone 13 models, according to drop tests conducted by Allstate Protection Plans. With major new smartphone releases, Allstate does the same set of drop tests to determine the degree of front, back, and side damage when a device hits the ground, and the testing indicates the iPhone's design is more durable.

samsung s22 drop test
When dropped face-down, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra displays shattered on the first six-foot drop onto the sidewalk, and two of the three were unusable due to the severity of the damage. The middle tier device, the S22, was usable, but had notable damage at the corners.


Comparatively, when Allstate Protection Plans drop tested the ‌iPhone 13‌ models back in September, they fared better. In the face-down drop, the ‌iPhone 13‌ survived a single drop with minor damage, cracking in the second drop test. The iPhone 13 Pro cracked along the bottom, but both phones were largely usable.


In the back-down test, the Galaxy S22 devices all had their back panel shattered, and while all three phones continued to work normally and the camera housing remained intact, it was not possible to safely handle the phones bare-handed because of the glass damage.

The comparable test on the ‌iPhone 13‌ models saw the ‌iPhone 13‌ survive two drops, ending up with minor cracks along the camera and the corner after the third drop, while the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ back glass shattered more similarly to the S22 devices.

Allstate did a side-down test for the S22 models that saw the S22 and S22+ survive with minor damage, while the curved glass S22 Ultra shattered at the corners and along the display. All of the smartphones remained functional.

A comparable test was not done for the ‌iPhone 13‌, but back in 2020, the iPhone 12 models were dropped on their side in the same test and survived intact with minor scuffing because of the aluminum steel edges, similar to the S22 and S22+, which also use an "Armor Aluminum" frame.

The S22 Ultra has a curved display and thus takes more damage at the sides than Apple's iPhones. All in all, it seems the S22 may be more vulnerable to breakage than Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ models, which use Apple's "Ceramic Shield," purported to be more durable than traditional glass. Samsung's S22 devices are using Gorilla Glass Victus+, Corning's most durable glass.

In addition to being more prone to damage than the ‌iPhone 13‌ models in Allstate's testing, the Galaxy S22 devices are also more vulnerable than the prior-generation Galaxy S21 smartphones, which used a plastic backing. Allstate Protection Plan vice president Jason Siciliano said that the design upgrades in the S22 and the S22 Ultra models have "resulted in durability downgrades when compared to their Galaxy S21 predecessors," increasing the need for smartphone cases and screen protectors.

As always, drop tests are variable and the results will depend on the angle that the smartphone happens to fall at. Allstate Protection Plans uses the same variables for all of its tests, but there's always an element of unpredictability, and even if the ‌iPhone‌ fares better controlled tests, that may not reflect real-world results.

With every all-glass smartphone like the Galaxy S22 and the ‌iPhone 13‌, caution should be used to avoid drops and protective cases should be employed because neither Apple's Ceramic Shield and Samsung's Gorilla Glass Victus+ are reliable solutions against breakage.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

seanmcbay Avatar
seanmcbay
42 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Samsung stuff is junk.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Motionblurrr Avatar
Motionblurrr
40 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Samsung gives the illusion that their S series phones are a premium alternative to iPhone. LOL. Marketing is genius I'll give them that. Especially the fake inflated prices they charge those Android phones at. Next week they're $500 off lmao
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
27 minutes ago at 10:48 am
You’re dropping it wrong… no, wait…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

vissles lp85 keyboard6

Apple Imagines Mac-Inside-a-Keyboard Device Evocative of 80s Home Computers

Friday February 25, 2022 4:59 am PST by
Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating a fully functioning Mac within a keyboard, reminiscent of home computers of the 80s, such as the Commodore 64 and Sinclair ZX Spectrum. Image credit: Vissles The concept was revealed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in a new Apple patent application called "Computer in an input device," which describes a thicker Magic Keyboard-style...
Read Full Article387 comments
wordle

Clones of Popular 'Wordle' Game Flooding App Store, Including One Charging $30 Per Year [Updated]

Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:39 pm PST by
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire. Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Read Full Article123 comments
iphone 14 pro display schematics

Alleged iPhone 14 Pro Display Schematic Shows True Size of Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts Expected to Replace the Notch

Saturday February 26, 2022 11:25 pm PST by
An image alleged to be the display schematic for the iPhone 14 Pro series has emerged online, offering us a look at the true size of the pill-shaped and circular cutout design expected to debut on the high-end 2022 iPhones in replacement of the notch. The image first emerged on Weibo and was later shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser who claims to have been able to "independently" confirm...
Read Full Article193 comments
iphone 13 face id

Apple Will Soon Offer Face ID Repairs Without Replacing the Entire iPhone

Thursday February 24, 2022 5:59 am PST by
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to repair Face ID on the iPhone XS and newer without having to replace the whole device, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source. Apple said authorized technicians will soon have access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part containing all Face ID and front camera modules, allowing for...
Read Full Article31 comments
top stories 26feb2022

Top Stories: New Macs Soon, iOS 15.4 Beta 4 Changes, Apple Headset Rumors, and More

Saturday February 26, 2022 6:00 am PST by
With only a week and a half to go until Apple's rumored March event, we're still unsure how many Macs we'll be seeing introduced at the event, but it's clear Apple has a bunch of new Mac models in the pipeline. We're of course still expecting a new iPhone SE and updated iPad Air at the event, so we should be seeing some updates for most of Apple's main product segments. We're also expecting...
Read Full Article34 comments
webkit vs chromium feature

Should Apple Continue to Ban Rival Browser Engines on iOS?

Friday February 25, 2022 7:39 am PST by
Apple requires all apps that browse the web in iOS and iPadOS to use its own browser engine, WebKit, but amid accusations of anti-competitive conduct, should it continue to effectively ban rival browser engines? Big tech has been gripped by accusations of anti-competitive conduct in recent times, with Chief Executive of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Andrea Coscelli...
Read Full Article326 comments
macbook pro 14 16 2021

Apple Starting to Catch Up to 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Demand Four Months After Launch

Thursday February 24, 2022 7:13 am PST by
Apple is finally catching up to demand for its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with wait times for both models in lower-end configurations substantially improving over the last month in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As MacRumors reported last month, across Apple's entire MacBook Pro line, customers were facing at least several weeks before they were estimated to...
Read Full Article62 comments
dji action cam

Hands-On With DJI's Action 2 Camera and Mic

Friday February 25, 2022 10:37 am PST by
Back in November, camera and drone company DJI released its Action 2 Camera, introducing an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design for accessories, a lighter weight chassis, camera improvements, and other updates for those who want to film their adventures. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with the DJI Action 2 to...
Read Full Article27 comments