Apple News Rolls Out Local News Coverage in Canada

Apple News has rolled out local news coverage in Canada, according to Apple blogger and YouTuber Rene Ritchie. The first local news content will be available in Toronto and Montreal and will feature coverage from CTV News, Toronto Star, La Presse, Narcity, and other news outlets.

The move follows similar local news coverage expansions last October in the US, covering Charlotte, Miami, and Washington D.C. ‌Apple News‌ local coverage in the US can also be found in San Francisco, the Bay Area, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and San Antonio.

Last month MacRumors found code in the first beta of iOS 15.4 that suggests Apple is planning to expand the sports content available in its ‌Apple News‌ app. To offer a more tailored news experience, users will be able to select their preferred sports leagues and their favorite teams, with Apple then providing the appropriate news.