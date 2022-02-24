Apple Previews Al Maryah Island Store Opening This Friday in Abu Dhabi

Apple has previewed Apple Al Maryah Island, a new retail store from the company in Abu Dhabi's financial district that is set to open this Friday.



Elevated above steps of cascading water, Apple Al Maryah Island introduces several new store design elements that are reflective of its surroundings. "Absolute Black" granite stone has been used to pave two ramps that cut through the water and lead inside the store, while a golden carbon fiber roof, vaguely reminiscent of a MacBook lid, can be seen from above.



Visitors who enter from The Galleria Al Maryah Island Mall walk through a mirrored stainless steel portal surrounded by water jets that cascade over the exterior glass walls, while a 72-foot-long mirrored foil ceiling creates a kaleidoscopic effect, with water falling down the walls, and reflections seen above.





"We couldn't be more thrilled to open the stunning Apple Al Maryah Island this Friday," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Our talented team is ready to welcome and delight customers from this vibrant community to our newest location in the Emirates."

The store opens to first visitors on Friday, February 25, at 5 p.m. local time, and Apple has planned three special Today at Apple sessions that draw inspiration from the surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi, including a Photo, Music, and Art Walk. For those seeking a closer look, YouTuber Emkwan has a first-look video of the store.