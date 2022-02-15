Sony Announces 'LinkBuds' With Open Design to Let in Ambient Sound

by

Sony today announced the launch of the LinkBuds, which are the company's latest true wireless earbud product. The LinkBuds have a unique open air design that's not quite like any other earbud on the market.

sony linkbuds 1
Available in black or white, the LinkBuds have a donut-shaped earpiece that goes in the ear. As with the AirPods 3, there are no foam or silicone tips included with the LinkBuds, with the naked earpiece fitting directly inside the ear.

The hole in the LinkBuds, which is an open ring driver, lets users listen to music while also hearing the ambient surroundings, which is similar to other headphone products like sound-equipped sunglasses and bone conduction options.

sony linkbuds 2
Because Sony's LinkBuds do not obstruct ambient sound, they are ideal for situations where listeners might need to be aware of their surroundings, like walking, running, biking, and riding public transportation.


The earbuds are held in place by a secondary bulb that has a little fin, and Sony describes them as ultra-small, light, and able to stay in the ears. They are IPX4 splash and sweat proof, plus an Adaptive Volume Control feature optimizes music to the sound in the ambient environment. The battery in the LinkBuds lasts for 5.5 hours, and there is a charging case that provides a total of 17.5 hours of listening time.

Sony's LinkBuds can be purchased from Amazon for $178.

Tag: Sony

Top Rated Comments

Cmukuk Avatar
Cmukuk
26 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
I will buy ANY headphone or speaker that is NOT apple branded... Thank you for posting this... Apple will get my buck when they give us the headphone jack. Until then... NEVER!!!!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chrjy Avatar
Chrjy
25 minutes ago at 02:21 pm
I was fortunate enough to test these and to be perfectly honest I wasn't expecting too much but was more than pleasantly surprised. After just 5 minutes I completely forgot I was wearing them and was shocked by how good the audio was and how the external environment sounds hardly any different to when not using earbuds. The design is very clever and I'd suggest giving them a test run if you think you'd find them useful in your activity. WAY WAY better than bone conduction or similar.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
20 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
Hmm waiting for somebody trying to clean his ears with cotton swabs while having them on.
Interesting design…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
venom600 Avatar
venom600
6 minutes ago at 02:40 pm

The Amazon product page says Alexa is built-in to the LinkBuds. That makes me leery...the only thing worse would be "LinkBuds powered by Meta".
If it’s anything like other Sony headphones it just means you can choose to have them activate Alexa on your phone through the app. It’s not part of the headphones.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chrjy Avatar
Chrjy
18 minutes ago at 02:27 pm

Been waiting for buds that have comparable transparency to the AirPods Pro. Hopefully these fit the bill.
I have AirPod Pros and there's no comparison to the Sony's. The AirPods transparency sounds artificial but because of the design of the Sony's, the transparency sounds like you do not have anything in your ears. Very clever design IMO.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AustinIllini Avatar
AustinIllini
18 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
I'm not sure I want this but have to take Sony audio offerings seriously.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
