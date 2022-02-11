MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Deconstructed Apple Device From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a deconstructed original Apple device that's been turned into a clever art piece. Grid Studio is offering several prizes for MacRumors readers, including a GRID 1 featuring the original iPhone, a Grid 3GS, a GRID 4S, a GRID Watch 1st Gen, and two Apple A7 chips.



GRID Studio takes older Apple devices that are important to Apple's history and disassembles each one, displaying the components artfully behind a glass frame. Prices for GRID's pieces start at $40 for an A-series chip and go up to $400 for the original iPhone, but there are all kinds of options priced at around the $200 mark.



If you have a favorite ‌iPhone‌ generation, it's likely that GRID has taken it apart. There's the original ‌iPhone‌, and nearly every subsequent ‌iPhone‌ up to the 2017 ‌iPhone‌ X. With each art piece, GRID separates out each of the components and provides labels for the parts.



With the original ‌iPhone‌, for example, the shell of the device is displayed next to individual components that include the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, circuit board, ear piece, and other components.



There are details on the dimensions of the original device and its weight, along with a Steve Jobs quote and a look at the original interface. All of the different GRID options use the same general format, providing an interesting look at each component in a device along with labeling to help you figure out what you're looking at.

GRID doesn't only focus on iPhones, offering tear downs of the Apple Watch, the Magic Mouse, and even the A7 chip. The Apple Watch version displays and labels the heart rate sensor, flex cable, display, main board, speaker, power button, battery, and Taptic Engine, with the casing and band serving as the main centerpieces.



Every piece includes all of the original parts of the device, but they do not use real batteries to prevent any issues with the battery expanding or exploding with age. GRID's artwork is perfect for an office decoration or as a gift for an Apple fan. Disassembled devices are attractive to look at, informative, and offer a glimpse into Apple's history. Sizes vary, with the frames measuring in at 13 x 13 inches or 11.7 x 16.5 inches.



While GRID sells readymade designs from disassembled devices, the company is open to custom orders when demand allows for it. At the current time, GRID is not currently providing deconstruction of devices that are shipped.

