Apple Releases watchOS 8.4.2 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released watchOS 8.4.2, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September. watchOS 8.4.2 comes two weeks after the release of watchOS 8.4, an update that added a fix for an ongoing charging issue.



‌‌watchOS ‌8.4.2 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, watchOS 8.4.2 introduces unspecified bug fixes and security updates for the Apple Watch. There is no additional information available on the new software, but if we find out what's addressed, we'll update this article.