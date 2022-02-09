Safari Team Asks for Feedback Amid Accusations That 'Safari Is the Worst, It's the New IE'

Apple's Safari and WebKit team has asked for feedback on Twitter amid criticisms of the browser's bugs and missing support.

Jen Simmons, an Apple Evangelist and developer advocate on the Web Developer Experience team for Safari and WebKit, Tweeted that "Everyone in my mentions [is] saying Safari is the worst, it's the new IE." This led her to ask users for feedback, preferably highlighting specific bugs and instances of missing support that inhibits websites and apps.

Simmons also urged users who notice bugs that are "several years old and not fixed" to contact her with a link from bugs.webkit.org or a Feedback number from Apple's Feedback Assistant so it can be looked into more closely. The call for feedback has largely been received positively.

Safari has been met with complaints from some users in recent years over the browser's bugs, user experience, and website compatibility. The problems reached fever pitch last year when Apple unveiled a substantial redesign for Safari at WWDC, which was met with widespread criticism that accused the changes of being "counterintuitive." After months of tweaking the ambitious redesign in response to feedback, Apple eventually gave up on the changes just before the public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, reverting to the previous Safari design by default.

Top Rated Comments

12 minutes ago at 07:19 am
I use Safari daily on macOS and iOS and it’s been working great for me. I have no complaints.
12 minutes ago at 07:19 am
I guess I'm odd, but I like Safari. I've been a Windows user for most of my career and just moved to the Mac last year, love it. I also like how the tabs work (compact)... I can't think of any real bugs that I've seen......
8 minutes ago at 07:22 am
If anyone on their team asks for feedback, they should do it with humility instead of that tone and then rebuking people for bringing up old stuff. Very off putting and increases the resentment.

In any case, one example is that they need to work with their cloud team and fix the cloud tabs sync issue once and for all. Yeah, that's bringing up old bugs that THEY STILL HAVE NOT FIXED.

Or are the people the real bugs?
6 minutes ago at 07:25 am

I think she will be surprised by the large number of replies she will probably get.
I hope to God the bugs being reported actually get fixed.
10 minutes ago at 07:21 am
I’d say iOS is the new IE….so many bugs these days from random app freeze/crash, url bar not transitioning from night to daytime mode to where you can’t even read the text, and sharing stuff in messages is a hit or miss most of the time
9 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Safari Dev Team: Point out bugs and things we can fix

Users: *gestures broadly*

Safari Dev Team: No, not those things
