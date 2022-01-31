Popular Browser Game 'Wordle' Sold to The New York Times, Will Remain Free 'Initially'
The New York Times today announced that it has purchased popular web-based game "Wordle" for low-seven figures. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle has gained millions of users over the past several months and has become well-known on the internet thanks to its simple score sharing features and straightforward gameplay.
Wardle said in a January interview with TechCrunch that "part of the point" of Wordle was that it was free to play and that he had no interest in monetizing it, but at the time, he also said it would be "foolish" not to speak with those interested in investing in Wordle in some capacity.
The New York Times says that Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players "at the time it moves" over to the NYT site, but there is no word on whether it will be monetized and locked behind a paywall at a later date. Specific wording in a New York Times story says "the game would initially remain free to new and existing players," so the "initially" could imply future changes.
In a letter announcing the acquisition, Wardle said that he is working with The New York Times to ensure that wins and streaks will be preserved during the transition.
Wordle made headlines in early January because as it rose to popularity, multiple app developers attempted to capitalize on its success and created clone apps in the App Store. Wordle has always been a web-based browser game and is not available on iOS devices through an official app, so these clone apps capitalize on the Wordle idea and charging people money.
Apple ultimately decided to remove all of the Wordle clones that used the Wordle name from the App Store, and to date, there have been no additional Wordle clones released for sale on Apple's platform. With Wordle now owned by The New York Times, we could possibly see an official Wordle app in the future as the NYT does already offer an app for its crossword puzzles.
Popular Stories
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, adding a slew of new features to the latest iOS operating systems. iOS 15.4 is the biggest update that we've had to iOS 15 to date, and it brings Universal Control, Face ID with a mask, new emojis, and tons more.
Face ID With a Mask
With iOS 15.4, there is now an option to unlock your iPhone...
Apple this week seeded the first beta of tvOS 15.4 to developers for testing, and there are some new features for the Apple TV.
First, the beta release notes indicate that tvOS 15.4 introduces support for captive Wi-Fi networks, allowing you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that require additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms.
As noted by ScreenTime...
With the iOS 15.4 update that was introduced today, Apple has added support for Emoji 14, introducing a selection of new emoji like melting face, biting lip, heart hands, and more. There are 37 new emoji and 75 skin tone additions in Emoji 14, resulting in a total of 112 characters.
New faces include melting face, saluting face, face with open eyes and hand over mouth, face with peeking eye, ...
Apple will no longer bundle Python 2.7 with macOS 12.3, according to developer release notes for the upcoming software update. Python 2 has not been supported since January 1, 2020 and no longer receives any bug fixes, security patches, or other changes.
Apple says that developers should use an alternative scripting language going forward, such as Python 3, but it's worth noting that Python...
After the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro models with 120Hz ProMotion, it became clear that most third-party app animations were limited to 60Hz and were unable to take advantage of the 120Hz maximum refresh rate of the new devices. At the time, Apple said there was a Core Animation bug that would be fixed in a later update.
Apple appears to be addressing the Core Animation issue in the iOS 15.4 ...
Apple yesterday released the iOS 15.4 beta and introduced a useful new feature that lets you unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. Face ID with a Mask does not require hardware like an Apple Watch for authentication, and though it makes Face ID a bit less secure, it is much more convenient in a world where many of us are still wearing masks on a regular basis. Subscribe to the ...
In today's iOS 15.4 beta that's available to developers, Apple added a useful new feature that changes the way Face ID works. There's now a Face ID with a Mask option that allows the iPhone to be unlocked when you're wearing a mask, but you need to have an iPhone 12 or newer.
Right now, an iPhone can be unlocked with a mask if you have an Apple Watch for authentication to add an extra layer...
Top Rated Comments
A D O R E
A D I E U
A D I O S
In this case it will start with having to register with you email and then the junk folder starts getting full…
Best gift ever!
?
* This offer is limited to new subscribers only