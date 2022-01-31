Some iPhone Users Experiencing Issues With Apple Card and Apple Pay

If you have been experiencing issues with paying off your Apple Card today, you are not alone, as complaints are starting to mount online.



As noted by Aaron Zollo, host of the YouTube channel ZolloTech, some users attempting to make a payment towards their Apple Card are receiving an "Account Services Unavailable" error that says "Apple Pay services are currently unavailable."

It looks like there could be an issue with Apple Card and making a Payment right now. Tried myself and had others comment on it where you try to pay, but it says unavailable. pic.twitter.com/qDlI4kdpet — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) January 31, 2022