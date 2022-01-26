iPhone 14 With eSIM Only Will Likely Be Optional Model, Says Analyst

Last month, a tipster informed MacRumors that Apple had advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022, suggesting at least one iPhone 14 model might lack a physical nano-SIM card tray.



GlobalData analyst Emma Mohr-McClune today expressed her belief that Apple will not switch to eSIM-only iPhones entirely right away, but rather offer an eSIM-only variant of an iPhone 14 through its own stores and give carriers an option to sell the eSIM-only model alongside more traditional models with both eSIM and a nano-SIM card tray.

There are still many carriers around the world that do not support eSIM, so Mohr-McClune's prediction about iPhone 14 models with nano-SIM card trays remaining available certainly makes sense. eSIM adoption is expanding rapidly, though, with over 100 carriers offering eSIM service worldwide and more planning to roll out support this year, including Three in the UK and Vodafone in New Zealand.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan without having to use a physical nano-SIM card. Apple first introduced eSIM technology with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in 2018.

iPhone 13 models already support multiple eSIM profiles, allowing users to subscribe to several cellular plans digitally and switch between them, and this functionality could pave the way for an eSIM-only variant of an iPhone 14 in at least some markets. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September as usual.